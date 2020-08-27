Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading 18.4% Higher

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Roots Corporation (OTCMKTS:RROTF) traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

About Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Inpex Shares Down 5.6%
Inpex Shares Down 5.6%
Intellinetics Shares Down 9.2%
Intellinetics Shares Down 9.2%
AmpliPhi Biosciences Trading 0.9% Higher
AmpliPhi Biosciences Trading 0.9% Higher
TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF Shares Up 1.5%
TrueMark ESG Active Opportunities ETF Shares Up 1.5%
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report