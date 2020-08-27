Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading 18.4% Higher

Shares of Roots Corporation (OTCMKTS:RROTF) traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

