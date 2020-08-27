Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BCS lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.