Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.89. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

