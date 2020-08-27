MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

