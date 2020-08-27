ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

