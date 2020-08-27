Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

