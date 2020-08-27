Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Trading Up 1.3%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 14,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

