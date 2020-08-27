ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 12,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 20.13% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

