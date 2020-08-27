KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Stock Price Down 0%

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 2.03% of KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

