OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Shares Up 1%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) shares shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.19. 37,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 41,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

