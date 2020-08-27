MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGZ) Shares Up 5.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGZ) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

