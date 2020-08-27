Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Down 3.5%

Mitie Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MITFF) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 4,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

