Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 55,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,701 call options.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.72. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

