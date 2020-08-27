Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $55.18. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 23.45% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

