Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bancolombia reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIB stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

