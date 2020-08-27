Investors Purchase High Volume of NetEase Call Options (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,510 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 985% compared to the average volume of 508 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after acquiring an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,275 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,832,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,940,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $514.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.71. NetEase has a 52 week low of $249.66 and a 52 week high of $517.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

