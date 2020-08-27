AMBEV S A/S Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,099 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,520 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 102.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 66.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 424,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

