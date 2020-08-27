Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.64. 42,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 7,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) by 216.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 46.69% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

