Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $72.74. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLS. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,689,000.

