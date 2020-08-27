AMBEV S A/S Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,912 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,535 put options.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 8,042,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 812,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 173.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 36.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.70.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

