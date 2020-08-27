Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) Trading Down 10.2%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) shares traded down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 10,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 4,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

