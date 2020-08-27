Traders Purchase Large Volume of STMicroelectronics Call Options (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 57,823 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the average daily volume of 7,709 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after acquiring an additional 799,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 738,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $11,565,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

