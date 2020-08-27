The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.76. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

