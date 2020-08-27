Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Share Price

Headlines about Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Janus Henderson Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.66.

NYSE JHG opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

