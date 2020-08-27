Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $343,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,681,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,293. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 270,709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 38.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,331,000 after buying an additional 233,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at $10,726,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Plexus by 248.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plexus by 33.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

