Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

NYSE:TREX opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.70. Trex has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Shares of Trex are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

