aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

