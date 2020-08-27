Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $632,329 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.05%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of STMicroelectronics Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of STMicroelectronics Call Options
The Mission Group Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds
The Mission Group Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Janus Henderson Group Share Price
Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Janus Henderson Group Share Price
Plexus Corp. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share
Plexus Corp. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share
aTyr Pharma Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share
aTyr Pharma Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report