Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $632,329 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.05%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

