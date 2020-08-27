BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of BTAI opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,903,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,133,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,716,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,952,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

