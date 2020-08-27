Brokerages Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%.

AESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

AESE stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

In other news, CEO Frank Ng sold 36,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $62,391.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $386,141.28. Insiders have sold 1,584,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,736 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.