Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Li Auto Call Options (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,859 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,511 call options.

LI stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Sunday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

