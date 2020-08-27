Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 97,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 14,512 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

