Traders Buy Large Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Call Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 6,920 call options.
NYSE:HPE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
