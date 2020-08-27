Traders Buy Large Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Call Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 6,920 call options.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

