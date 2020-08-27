Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical volume of 848 call options.
Shares of NYSE:CCH opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72. Collier Creek has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.32.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Collier Creek in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Collier Creek Company Profile
Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Collier Creek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collier Creek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.