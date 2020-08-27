Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical volume of 848 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCH opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72. Collier Creek has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.32.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Collier Creek in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCH. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Collier Creek during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collier Creek Company Profile

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

