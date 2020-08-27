Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cactus by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.