Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.