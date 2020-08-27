Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to “Buy”

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.77.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

