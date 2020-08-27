Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STKAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stockland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Stockland to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stockland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of STKAF opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Stockland has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

