Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 139,355 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: Tariff

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.