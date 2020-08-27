Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

PNW stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

