Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tata Motors Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Tata Motors Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Pinnacle West Capital Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Pinnacle West Capital Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Nextera Energy Partners Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Nextera Energy Partners Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Holly Energy Partners Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Holly Energy Partners Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Dril-Quip Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Dril-Quip Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Spark Energy to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Spark Energy to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report