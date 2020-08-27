Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

