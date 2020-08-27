Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $5,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

