Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gabelli downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $2,649,000.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

