ValuEngine Downgrades Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Sell

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.54. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 206,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

