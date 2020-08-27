ValuEngine Downgrades Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Sell

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.
Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.54. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.47.
About Spark Energy
Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.
