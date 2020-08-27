SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SMTC by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SMTC by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in SMTC during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tata Motors Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Tata Motors Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Pinnacle West Capital Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Pinnacle West Capital Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Nextera Energy Partners Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Nextera Energy Partners Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Holly Energy Partners Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Holly Energy Partners Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Dril-Quip Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Dril-Quip Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Spark Energy to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Spark Energy to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report