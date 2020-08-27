SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SMTC by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SMTC by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in SMTC during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

