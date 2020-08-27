Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KE. BidaskClub cut Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

