Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FRGI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.