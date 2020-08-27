Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $815.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.35. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,413 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

