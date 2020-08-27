Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EIGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $327.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 183,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

