Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Duluth has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Duluth by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

